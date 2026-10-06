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Ganguly named Delhi Capitals coach for 2027 IPL

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Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly reacts during a press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, India, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly reacts during a press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, India, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Oct 6 - Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as head coach of Delhi Capitals for the 2027 edition of the Indian Premier League, the franchise said on Tuesday.

• Ganguly, who represented India in 113 tests and 311 one-day internationals, made his coaching debut last year at Delhi's sister franchise Pretoria Capitals in the South African SA20 league.

• He will take over from Hemang Badani, who led Delhi to a sixth-place finish in the 2026 IPL.

• Ganguly, 54, joined Delhi as an advisor in 2019, and served as the team's director of cricket in 2023-24.

• "Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart... I am looking forward to working with the squad, the new season, and building a strong and fearless team," Ganguly said in a statement. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.