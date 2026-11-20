The remarkable swimmer who won three silvers at the Asian Games talks about voices in her head, the thrill of racing, trying to go faster and celebrating success by going to sewing class with her mom.

There’s a remarkable young talent sitting in disguise in Any1 Choco on a Sunday evening. In plain clothes she resembles everybody else. A bank intern perhaps, someone everyday and normal. There’s no hint that this is a rugged long-distance warrior, whose head is full of voices saying “go, go, go”, whose three silvers from the Asian Games are nonchalantly lying in a blue bag near her TV at home, and who is charmingly, wonderfully crazy.



Not crazy because she, Gan Ching Hwee, swims races like the 400m freestyle whose burn in the last 50m “is like a piano falling on your back”. Not crazy because she, who won those silvers in the grinding 400m, 800m, 1,500m freestyle, says “I don’t feel I am that good”. She’s fine with podiums, it’s pedestals she’s uncomfortable with, but really she deserves one. How can you not look up to this 23-year-old who modestly insists “there’s always someone better out there”?

But really, why Gan is crazy is because of this. After the relentless, intense Games, and then three further hard weeks at World Cups, when tiredness eats into the bones and beach chairs must beckon, here’s what she does on her third day of holiday in Hong Kong.



Goes for a 4km run .



Another day a gym workout.



Crazy, no?



She laughs.



“When I go for my holiday I feel a bit empty... I’m like, oh, something’s missing... the activity, the rigour. So I always tend to go and run.”



This woman isn’t ordinary, she’s an extra version of it, which is why I’m here in the cafe with her six weeks after the Asian Games, trying to untangle her talent.



Like her relish for that moment when she’s on the blocks in competition. Waiting. Poised. A stone in a taut catapult.



“It’s quite addictive,” she says. “That energy is nothing you can really get from training. We don’t have spectators, we don’t have a commentator, we don’t have the lights that go on and off before we walk out. That kind of atmosphere, it’s quite electrifying. I obviously do get nerves, but I’ve tuned myself to thinking, okay, pressure is such a privilege.”



In the pool, Gan, covered by a curtain of water, is talking to herself, using “cues” or code words, like “catch”, which ensures she maintains a high elbow position to catch the water properly. Outside the water, on her coach Eugene Chia’s instructions, she’s observing her rivals, “how they act in the call room, their composure, how they warm up”, always absorbing details and drawing one vital lesson.



“Most of the time I realise they’re just normal humans.”

Athletes chasing multiple events at a Games become prisoners of routine and rituals. Emotion is channelled, energy is protected. As they chase times there is no time for much else. Not even for celebration.

To take off one medal is to focus on winning the next one. The past is packed away, the future chased. “It’s almost like ripping away the page of a book,” says Gan. “Like you don’t see it anymore for now.”

We can’t tell the depth of her concentration or the intensity of the stress she endures. At the preceding Commonwealth Games in July-August she expected a podium spot but came fourth in the 1,500m and says: “Internally I was like really hard on myself. Was there something that I was not doing correctly?”

Athletes can be unforgiving perfectionists, whose bad days feel like sandpaper on skin. But if defeats cut, victories must be enjoyed. And so ask her if celebrating is important and her answer is unambiguous.

“100 per cent.”

When she was 15-16, she says, “I was always very hard on myself. Say there were 10 things to execute in a race, like your turns, your start, your breakout... if I did nine of them correctly, but one of them wrong, I would be upset.”



Coach Chia worked on reshaping her internal dialogue and teaching her to lean towards positivity. And so Gan, even if more given to quiet self-fulfillment than extravagant reactions, found a joyous moment on the podium after her first medal in Japan, looking at her parents holding a Singapore flag and feeling “relieved and happy and content”.



“It was kind of a flashback of all the memories, the hard ones especially, like the times... I had so much doubt.”



Now she is back in the water, an explorer again investigating the limits of the self. In December is the world short-course championships and faster is her hymn. Fractions of a second are found through labour, diet, intensity and also from technique. From the angle of her hands or how fast she gets into a streamlined position after a turn.



Or from the “timing of my breath”.



“Some people take their breath too early and it messes up their whole body position... but if your head is down and you only take your breath towards the end of your stroke, your body position might be better.



And that becomes a cumulative effect.



“Because I take 38-39 strokes a lap, and there are 30 laps (in a 1,500m), so that’s over a 1,000 strokes. So say you could get even like 0.01 (of a second) out of it and a thousand of that is like...”



But even as she sweats, she’s still celebrating. In pure Gan style, of course. A sushi meal with her family and a four-hour sewing class with mummy where she stitched a kebaya. Later, she tells me, “Oh, I even went and did some karaoke”.



What did you sing in celebration?



“Chinese ballads.”



Then her grin widens.



“But sad ones.”



Crazy, I told you.