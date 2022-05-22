Games Briefs : Gwa claims bronze medal in muay thai

Gwa claims bronze medal in muay thai

SEA Games debutante Cheryl Gwa, 31, clinched a bronze medal for Singapore in the muay thai women's 48kg event, despite losing 3-0 to Vietnam's Ha Huu Hieu Hynh in their semi-final at the Vinh Phuc Sport Centre.

S'pore's kayakers finish third of six

Singapore won a bronze in the men's kayak four (K4) 500m final after the quartet of Brandon Ooi, Daniel Koh , Pan Congchang and Jovi Jayden Kalaichelvan finished third of six teams in 1min 32.025sec at the Thuy Nguyen Hai Phong Aquatics Centre yesterday.

Joint-bronze for S'pore boxer Dinie

Singapore boxer Dinie Hakeem Abdul Rahman won a joint-bronze medal in the men's 81kg-91kg after he was knocked out by Cambodia's Ong Pherak in round three of their semi-final yesterday.

Vietnam retain women's football title

The Vietnam women's football team won the gold medal for the third time in a row after a 1-0 victory over Thailand in the final at the Cam Pha Quang Ninh Stadium yesterday.

Captain Huyen Nhut scored the solitary goal in the 60th minute.