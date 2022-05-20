Games Briefs: Chow well beaten but gets silver in wrestling

Chow well beaten but gets silver in wrestling

Gary Chow claimed a wrestling silver medal in the men's freestyle 86kg event after his 11-0 loss to Vietnam's Tran Van Truong Vu yesterday meant he finished second in the four-participant round-robin competition held at the Gia Lam Sporting Hall in Hanoi.

Cyclist Yeo earns bronze in criterium

Yeo Boon Kiak clocked 56min 13sec to finish third of 21 cyclists in the men's criterium final yesterday and clinch the bronze medal. Teammates Riyadh Hakim (56:47) and Calvin Sim (56:47) were eighth and 10th respectively.

Vietnam's Quang Van Cuong won the 44km race with Thai Sarawut Sirironnachai in second.

Viets face Thais in both football finals

Thailand will face Vietnam in Sunday's final of the men's football competition.

The Thais had beaten Indonesia 1-0 in yesterday's first semi-final thanks to midfielder Weerathep Pomphan's strike in extra time.

Defending champions Vietnam also needed an extra-time strike from Nguyen Tien Linh to beat Malaysia 1-0 in the other last-four clash.

Vietnam also face Thailand in tomorrow's women's final.

Local marathoners finish well off the pace

Singapore's male marathon runners Melvin Wong (2hr 45min 41sec) and Daniel Leow (3:02:02) were eighth and 10th respectively among 13 runners. Hoang Nguyen Thanh won Vietnam's first gold in the event in 2:25:08.

Among the women, Jasmine Goh (3:10:33) was fifth and Sharon Tan (3:22:52) seventh and last.

Indonesia's Odekta Elvina Naibaho won in 2:55:28.