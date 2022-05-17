Games Briefs

Archer Loh to get at least a silver

Singapore's archers will win a first medal in the women's individual compound event since the 2005 Games.

At the Hanoi national sport training centre yesterday, Contessa Loh, 27, beat teammate Madeleine Ong 137-132 in the semi-finals to guarantee the Republic at least a silver medal in the event.

Loh will face Vietnam's Le Phuong Thao in the final while Ong will contest the bronze-medal match against Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Hai Chau. Both will be played on Thursday.

Bodybuilders out over doping rules

Bodybuilders from the Philippines, eight men and one woman, were left heartbroken on Sunday after being barred from competing for failing to fulfil anti-doping rules.

An official said the team, informed of the issue last Wednesday, had not provided sufficient evidence that the athletes had done doping tests three weeks in advance.

Chetan Pathare, a technical delegate for the event, said: "The doping certificate, the clearance certificate, is a must. It is clearly mentioned (in an event handbook), and (was) not complied by the Philippines."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE