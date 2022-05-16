Games Briefs: Xiangqi team blitz rivals for 2nd medal

Xiangqi team blitz rivals for 2nd medal

The Singapore xiangqi team won their second medal of the Games - a silver in the blitz team yesterday.

Low Yi Hao and Ngo Lan Huong won three, drew one and lost two round-robin matches to finish second behind hosts Vietnam and ahead of Malaysia. This comes after the Republic earned a bronze in the rapid team on Saturday. Xiangqi is making its debut at the biennial Games.

Chess player Tin Jingyao also won a bronze in the men's standard individual yesterday.

Tay, Nathan score in floor, uneven bars

Singapore's gymnastics team added two medals to their tally yesterday.

Terry Tay clinched a silver in the men's floor exercise after scoring 14.033, while Nadine Joy Nathan won the bronze in the women's uneven bars with 12.433.

Two silat bronzes from Syakir and Siti

Silat exponents Syakir Jeffry and Siti Khadijah Shahrem had to settle for joint-bronzes after they lost their respective men's Class H (80-85kg) tanding and women's Class F (70-75kg) semi-finals yesterday.

Singapore are gunning for four gold medals today to add to Iqbal Abdul Rahman's win in the men's artistic singles (tunggal). Brothers Sheik Farhan Sheik Alau'ddin and Sheik Ferdous, as well as Abdul Raazaq Abdul Rashid are in the men's Class J (90-95kg), Class G (75-80kg) and Class F (70-75kg) finals respectively, while Nurul Suhaila Saiful is in the women's Class E (65-70kg) final at the Bac Tu Liem Gymnasium.

E-sports team in promising start

Singapore's e-sports team won their first medal at the Hanoi Games yesterday.

They beat Malaysia 3-0 for the bronze in the men's League of Legends: Wild Rift (Mobile) team event.