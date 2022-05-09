Games Briefs: No medals for divers Fong and Dewan

No medals for divers Fong and Dewan

National divers Fong Kay Yian and Mira Dewan came in fifth and sixth respectively in the women's 1m springboard final yesterday as the SEA Games diving competition got under way at the Aquatic Sports Palace in Hanoi.

Fong, 25, scored 204.25 points, while Dewan, 20, got 181.65 points.

Malaysian Nur Dhabitah Sabri clinched the gold medal - her country's first at this year's Games - with a score of 290.45, with compatriot Kimberly Bong bagging silver with 230 points.

Vietnam's Ngo Phuong Mai finished third (224).

Malaysia, who are eyeing a clean sweep of all six diving titles, swiftly won their second gold as the men's pair of Chew Yi Wei and Ooi Tze Liang retained their 3m synchronised springboard crown.

Chew and Ooi racked up 395.79 points from six dives to beat their sole rivals, Vietnam's Nguyen Tung Duong and Phuong The Anh, who settled for silver with 305.64 points.

Holders Vietnam held to a 0-0 draw

SEA Games hosts and defending football champions Vietnam were held 0-0 by the Philippines at the Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho yesterday.

Vietnam, who had beaten Indonesia 3-0 in their opening game, remain second in Group A of the men's Under-23 competition, behind the Philippines, who had thrashed Timor-Leste 4-0 in their opener.

Earlier, Myanmar edged out Timor-Leste 3-2 in their first game, thanks to Aung Wunna Soe's winner in the fifth minute of added time.

The Timorese, who had drawn level from two goals down, look out of the running after losing their first two games.

Another loss for local beach handballers

Singapore lost 2-0 (22-19, 22-16) to the Philippines in the men's team beach handball round-robin yesterday.

The Republic had lost 2-0 to Thailand on Friday and will face hosts Vietnam today.

The four teams competing - Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand - are playing in a round-robin format to decide the eventual rankings.