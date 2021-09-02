Games World

Soon 4th in SB12 100m breaststroke final

TOKYO • Singapore swimmer Sophie Soon marked the end of her Paralympic debut with a fourth-place finish in the women's SB12 100m breaststroke final yesterday.

She clocked 1min 29.52sec to finish behind Ukrainian bronze medallist Yaryna Matlo (1:20.31). Brazilian Maria Carolina Gomes Santiago won the event in a Paralympic record of 1:14.89. Russian Daria Lukianenko was second in 1:17.55.

