Games-Taiwan, Japan, China win last golds in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China - China, Taiwan and Japan won the last gold medals of the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday in artistic swimming and karate.

The very last one went to Taiwan's Gu Shiau-shuang, 26, who beat Kazakhstan's Moldir Zhangbyrbay, 26, to defend the women's 50 kg kumite title she won in Jakarta in 2018. This gave Taiwan 19 gold medals for the Games equalling their best ever gold haul achieved at the Bangkok Games in 1998.

In the men's team kata karate competition, Japan edged Macau in the final to take gold and in artistic swimming China won gold in the team free routine, with Japan just behind in silver and Kazakhstan taking bronze.

China finished with 201 golds, its best ever haul. REUTERS