Games sponsors cut promotion events

TOKYO • Japan's Olympic sponsors are scaling back advertising campaigns and delaying marketing events for this year's Summer Games, concerned that public sentiment is souring amid a third wave of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to extend its month-long state of emergency, scheduled to end on Sunday, this week to further fight the spread of the virus as hospitals remain under pressure, the local media reported yesterday.

Tokyo logged nearly 40,000 Covid-19 cases last month, marking a record that doubled the number of infections in December, figures released by the metropolitan government showed.

Sponsors are worried that the organisers have not told them about contingency plans in case the pandemic derails the Games again this year.

That uncertainty over the Olympics marks a fresh blow to domestic sponsors, including many of Japan's biggest companies, such as Canon and Japan Airlines, who have collectively pitched in more than US$3 billion (S$4 billion) to support the event.

Assurances by both the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee this month that the postponed Games would begin as scheduled on July 23 have not quelled concerns.

In interviews with two dozen sponsors, organisers and officials, sources described deepening uncertainty and frustration as record-high infection numbers have turned the public mood against the Games.

Nearly 80 per cent of the public now believes the Games should be cancelled or delayed further, according to a survey by Kyodo News last month.

An extended emergency declaration could further erode public confidence in the Games.

"We're asking ourselves, 'Are we really going to do this'?" said a person seconded by his company to the Olympic organising committee.

The person, who like most of those interviewed, declined to be named as he is not allowed to speak to the media, said even raising the topic of a "Plan B" was discouraged.

Canon's chief financial officer Toshizo Tanaka told reporters last week his company was working under the assumption that the event would go ahead as planned.

"But we are considering internally how to respond just in case it can't be held," he said.

In response to Reuters' questions about sponsors altering their advertising and marketing strategy, the Tokyo organising committee said it was working closely with all its stakeholders towards the success of the Games and said it was receiving their full support.

The uncertainty extends to the Olympic torch relay, scheduled for March 25 and meant to kick off celebrations ahead of the opening, because sponsors are unsure whether spectators will be allowed.

In a statement to Reuters, the Tokyo organising committee said it was considering what virus countermeasures to adopt during the event, but said the 121-day relay will begin on the planned date.

