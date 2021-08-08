Games 'kept Covid at bay'

TOKYO • A leading Olympic Games health adviser yesterday said that Tokyo 2020 had shown the Covid-19 pandemic could be beaten and would provide data to help countries around the world battle the coronavirus.

The event was proof that measures - such as social distancing, mask wearing, hand sanitising, along with testing and tracing - worked when implemented as a package, said Brian McCloskey, the chair of the Games' independent expert panel.

"We have shown it is possible to keep a pandemic at bay and that is a very important lesson from Tokyo to the rest of the world," he said at a press briefing.

The Tokyo 2020 organisers earlier said that they had recorded 404 Games-related Covid-19 cases since July 1.

But, with over 20,000 participants - athletes, officials and volunteers from 205 national Olympic committees - the event has not become the virus super-spreader that critics and the Japanese public had feared.

Japan reached the milestone of one million cases on Friday but Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga also reiterated that he did not think holding the Games, which are primarily being staged behind closed doors and in a bubble, contributed to the rising infections across the country.

Health data collected during the two weeks of the Games, including inside the Olympic Village, would be analysed and published so countries could use it to help plan their responses to the coronavirus, McCloskey added.

Part of the reason this has largely been a safe Olympics has been the strict measures enforced by Tokyo 2020 organisers, who said yesterday they had issued severe warnings to 16 individuals and revoked the accreditation of several people for breaking Covid-19 guidelines.

Hidemasa Nakamura, the chief of Tokyo 2020's main operation centre, confirmed that the accreditation of eight individuals had been revoked and those of another eight paused.

Though the organisers did not provide details on the individuals, they said each case was discussed with the International Olympic Committee and other relevant organisations.

"It was difficult to both carefully and speedily proceed, but I believe we have been successful (in enforcement)," said Nakamura.

Athletes and other officials who have travelled to Japan to participate in the Games are tested frequently and are confined within the bubble, which prevents them from interacting with the wider Japanese public and potentially spreading the virus.

The participants' adherence to the organisers "playbooks" - sets of measures to prevent any transmission - is of particular importance and penalties are imposed for transgressions.

Two Georgian judokas had their accreditation stripped after they left the village to go sightseeing late last month.

On Friday, members of the Australian hockey team were reprimanded and told to isolate in their rooms after they left the village to buy two cases of beer, hours after they lost the final to Belgium.

Organisers also said earlier this week they were investigating after a group of athletes were found drinking alcohol outside of their rooms in park located in the village, breaching the rules.

