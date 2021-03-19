Games hit by fresh sexism scandal

TOKYO • Tokyo Olympics creative head Hiroshi Sasaki has resigned after making a derogatory comment about a Japanese female entertainer, in the latest controversy over insensitive remarks towards women to hit Games organisers.

With only four months left before the Olympics begin on July 23, the departure of the chief director for the opening and closing ceremonies is another blow to the 2020 Games, which were postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The setback comes on the heels of Yoshiro Mori's resignation as president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee last month after his sexist remarks sparked outrage.

Sasaki admitted he had told a planning group through a group chat that Naomi Watanabe, a plus-size model, could play a role as an "Olympig" wearing pig ears at the opening ceremony.

"There was a very inappropriate expression in my ideas and remarks," the 66-year-old said in a statement yesterday. "I sincerely apologise to her and people who have felt discomfort with such contents."

His resignation came swiftly after weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported his remarks on Wednesday, which sent shock waves through Japan.

Watanabe expressed "surprise" by the comments.

"In fact, I am happy with this body shape," she said on her agency's website.

"But, as a human being, I sincerely hope that the world will become a fun and prosperous place where we can respect and recognise each individual's individuality and way of thinking."

The 33-year-old is a feted celebrity in Japan, and is known to international fans in part thanks to an appearance on the makeover show Queer Eye.

The comedian, who fronts campaigns for products from clothing to skincare, has more than nine million followers on Instagram.

She is one of the few prominent plus-size figures among Japan's celebrities, and has faced insults in the past.

Sasaki said he had told Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto late on Wednesday evening that he was stepping down.

Hashimoto said she was "shocked" at the comment and accepted his resignation given that gender equality was a priority for the organisation.

"It should have never happened," she said at a news conference, referring to her phone call with Sasaki. "That's how I communicated with him."

A Japanese government spokesman, Naoki Okada, also said Sasaki's comment was "totally inappropriate".

Last month, Mori stepped down from his role as organising committee president after causing a furore with sexist remarks when he said women talk too much.

The 83-year-old, a former prime minister, was replaced by athlete-turned-politician Hashimoto, who has pledged to make gender equality a top priority at the Games.

Sasaki was named head of the creative team in December as Olympic organisers looked to revamp plans for simplified ceremonies after the Games were pushed back. Ms Hashimoto said she would find a replacement for him quickly so as not to impact preparations for the ceremonies.

