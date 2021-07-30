Games have not led to a spike in local cases: IOC

TOKYO • The organisers of the Tokyo Olympics dismissed any link to rising coronavirus cases in Japan yesterday after reporting 24 infections among Games participants, the highest yet.

At least 193 athletes, media and Olympic employees and contractors have now tested positive, according to Tokyo 2020 figures that do not include cases at airports and in training camps.

Yesterday, Japan reported that its daily Covid-19 cases had exceeded 10,000 for the first time, while Tokyo also saw a record high for the third straight day with 3,865 new infections.

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said there was nothing to suggest a link between the Games and the rising figures.

"As far as I'm aware there's not a single case of an infection spreading to the Tokyo population from the athletes or Olympic movement," he said. "We have the most tested community probably anywhere... in the world, on top of that you have some of the toughest lockdown restrictions in the Athlete's Village."

He noted that of 310,000 screening tests, the rate of positivity is 0.02 per cent while of the Olympic participants reported positive, 109 are Japan residents, with the rest from abroad.

Despite the rising cases, Tokyo residents celebrated Japanese athletes' success yesterday by queuing up for photos around an Olympic monument near the city's National Stadium.

The host nation is enjoying a stellar Games, sitting second in the medal table with 15 golds, four silvers and six bronzes, behind only giants China and one spot ahead of the United States.

Sporting a Tokyo 2020 blazer, gymnastics fan Chiyoko Oshima, 62, said she was surprised to see Daiki Hashimoto, 19, claim gold on Wednesday in an electrifying performance and become the youngest men's Olympic gymnastics all-around champion.

"The fact that these people are so young, and that they prepared with all their strength and heart, and when we saw their huge success on TV, we toasted and shed tears of immense joy," she said.

Some residents, like Ryoko Yoshioka, believe Japan may have tasted bigger success if there was not a ban on fans.

"If there were spectators then it would allow for a stronger support base for the athletes. There are many Japanese supporters out there... it surely brings power to our athletes," said Yoshioka.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS