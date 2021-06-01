Games have 80% of medical staff

TOKYO • Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics have secured about 80 per cent of the medical staff needed to stage the Games, an organising committee member told Reuters yesterday, amid worries over infections and the slow roll-out of vaccinations in the Japanese capital.

The number of medical staff necessary to service the delayed Games, including doctors, nurses and physical therapists, had been lowered by about a third from the original target of 10,000 to around 7,000 and 80 per cent of that new number has been secured.

Toshiaki Endo, vice-president of the Games organising committee, also said the authorities were working with 10 hospitals in Tokyo and 20 outside the capital to respond to any emergencies resulting from the Games.

He added that organisers were working with the association of nurses to mobilise staff, including people who had the qualifications but did not work as nurses on a regular basis, to boost manpower.

On the possibility of domestic fans - foreign tourists have already been banned but a decision on local crowd numbers will be made later this month - Endo said some people could be allowed into venues for the benefit of athletes.

However, he said his preference was a total ban on attendance in order to reassure the public amid widespread opposition to the event.

Asked if the Games could still be held if there was an explosive surge in cases, Endo admitted he did not have answers .

"Hypothetically, can we hold the Games if there is a sudden 10-or 100-fold increase? We'll need to make a decision at the time," he said.

Japan is considering requiring fans who wish to catch the Games to show negative Covid-19 test - taken within a week of attending an event - results or vaccination records, the Yomiuri newspaper reported yesterday, as a new poll showed public opposition to the Olympics remained strong.

However, the government's top spokesman Katsunobu Kato yesterday said he was unaware of any decision on the issue.

"In order to make the Games a success, it's necessary to take into account the feelings of the people," he said, adding that the organisers were preparing to put in place Covid-19 countermeasures.

The country last Friday extended its third state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas to June 20, and with the opening of the Games less than two months away, public confidence has been shaken by a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections and a slow vaccination roll-out.

The Yomiuri report sparked thousands of posts on social media, criticising the country's continued push to host the Olympics in the middle of a pandemic.

In a poll published by the Nikkei paper yesterday, over 60 per cent of respondents were in favour of cancelling or delaying the Games, a result in line with previous polls by other media outlets, dating back to last year.

Despite the prevailing negative outlook, Australia's softball team yesterday flew to Japan, where they will become the first overseas competitors to arrive.

Set to arrive today, the 23-player "Aussie Spirit" squad have undertaken a series of Covid-19 safety measures including vaccinations and rapid polymerase chain reaction testing 72 hours before their departure from Sydney.

Softball Australia chief executive officer David Pryles said the team's early departure was down to the pressing need to get more match practice in, adding: "We haven't played together since February 2020, the final of Australia Pacific Cup in Sydney, so it was always imperative to go early to get the necessary games as a team."

They will be based in Ota city in Tokyo, where they will live in a team "bubble" to minimise the risk of contracting the virus. Softball has not appeared at the Games since 2008 and will not be played at Paris 2024, making Tokyo the only shot at glory for many players.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS