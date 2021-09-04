Games' gold rush in home straight

TOKYO • Paralympians battled for the last medals in swimming and cycling yesterday, while Turkey's women retained their goalball title as the Tokyo Games headed into the final weekend.

A whopping 55 gold medals were up for grabs on day 10 of the competition, including the men's and women's finals in goalball - one of the few Paralympic sports without an Olympic equivalent.

Turkey retained their women's crown, beating the United States 9-2 to end the comeback queens' run of second-half victories, while Brazil defeated China 7-2 in the men's final.

In swimming, there were 16 finals on the last day of competition, and American para-legend Jessica Long added another medal to her bulging collection.

She won the women's S8 100m butterfly to clinch her 29th Paralympic medal - the same number as her age, and one more than swim great Michael Phelps' 28 Olympic medals.

Russian silver medallist Viktoriia Ischchiulova, 16, said Long, who was born in Russia before being adopted by American parents, was "so cool" and "an idol for me".

"I try to measure up to her, but not to how many medals she has won - I want to win even more - but more to her technique, how she acts before the race, her endurance and overall, how she is as a person," she added.

At the Olympic Stadium, Pakistan won its first Paralympic gold.

"It is great to make history for my country again," said men's F37 discus winner Haider Ali.

"This gold will be very important for para sport in my country."

The 36-year-old also earned his country's only other two Paralympic medals - silver at Beijing 2008 and bronze at Rio 2016.

Meanwhile, Curtis McGrath, a canoeist who lost his legs while in Afghanistan, told Agence France-Presse he had no regrets about serving a tour of duty in the war-torn country, after winning a second Paralympic gold yesterday.

"I was searching for improvised explosive devices (IED), clearing the way for school buses," said the Australian, whose life changed when he stepped on an IED.

"I'm pretty content with my contribution to the country."

On the Taliban's takeover, the 33-year-old, who powered to victory through the wind and rain in the men's KL2 canoe sprint, said his "heart goes out to the people of Afghanistan".

Eighty-four national Paralympic Committees have now won a medal in Tokyo, surpassing the 83 of Rio 2016.

International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence said that it showed the "strength in depth is certainly increasing in para sports" even though there was "still work to do" in terms of a more level playing field.

"If you look at the medals table, there's a north-south divide where you've got all the rich nations towards the top and those smaller nations who are less developed at the bottom, and that comes down to assistive technology," he said.

"We want to work with governments around the world to make assistive technologies more affordable for all."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE