Games Briefs: Yapp, Toh fall short in pool singles semis

Yapp, Toh fall short in pool singles semis

Singapore's Toh Lian Han and Aloysius Yapp lost their respective 9-ball pool singles semi-finals and picked up a joint-bronze each.

Toh fell 9-3 to Vietnam's Do The Kien, while Yapp was defeated 9-6 by Myanmar's Phone Myint Kyaw.

Overall, Singapore won one gold, one silver and six bronzes from 10 cuesports events.

Wrestlers return with three bronzes

Singapore's wrestlers ended their campaign yesterday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Centre with three bronze medals.

The medallists were Lou Hong Yeow (men's freestyle 70kg), Yap Su Jun (women's freestyle 55kg) and Madeline Wee (women's freestyle 62kg).

Philippines extend reign on hard courts

MANILA • The Philippines swept the basketball titles after beating their Thai counterparts in the two finals at the Mall of Asia Arena yesterday.

The men secured their 13th straight title, and 18th overall, with a 115-81 victory while the women prevailed 97-71. They had earlier won both golds in the 3x3 tournament.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE