Games Briefs: Wrestler Lopez wins historic fourth gold

Wrestler Lopez wins historic fourth gold

TOKYO • Cuba's Mijain Lopez defeated Iakobi Kajaia of Georgia 5-0 to claim the gold medal in the wrestling men's Greco-Roman 130kg category yesterday.

The 38-year-old is the first male wrestler to win four Olympic gold medals. Riza Kayaalp of Turkey and Sergei Semenov of the Russian Olympic Committee took the bronze.

XINHUA

Germany bags gold in women's wrestling

TOKYO • Germany's Aline Rotter-Focken won gold in the women's freestyle wrestling 76kg category at the Tokyo Olympics yesterday.

American Adeline Gray took the silver while Turkey's Yasemin Adar and China's Zhou Qian shared the bronze medal.

REUTERS

Chinese shooter betters world record

TOKYO • Zhang Changhong broke the Olympic and world record to win the fourth and last shooting gold of the Tokyo Olympics in the men's 50m rifle three positions yesterday.

With 466 points, the 21-year-old debutant beat Russian shooter Sergey Kamenskiy, who bagged the silver with 464.2 points. Milenko Sebic of Serbia took the bronze.

XINHUA

Gold for British trio in equestrian eventing

TOKYO • Britain claimed the gold medal in the equestrian eventing team at the Tokyo Games yesterday.

The mixed three-man British team, comprising Tom McEwen, Laura Collett and Oliver Townend, finished the competition with a combined 86.30 penalties. Australia placed second with 100.20 penalties, while France took the bronze with 101.50 penalties.

REUTERS