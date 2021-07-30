Games Briefs: Windsurfer Ng out of medal race in 26th

Windsurfer Ng out of medal race in 26th

National windsurfer Amanda Ng placed 26th, 24th and 25th in Races 10-12 of the women's RS:X yesterday, finishing 26th out of 27 after 12 races.

She did not advance to the medal race.

Ryan Lo is currently ranked 22nd out of 35 after eight races in the men's one-person dinghy laser. He will compete in Races 9 to 10 today.

Team gold for Russia women's foil fencers

TOKYO • The Russian Olympic Committee won gold in the women's team foil fencing competition after beating France yesterday.

Marta Martyanova, Larisa Korobeynikova, Inna Deriglazova and Adelina Zagidullina survived a late rally from the French quartet to triumph 45-34. Italy claimed the bronze after a 45-23 win over the United States.

REUTERS

Hosts claim two judo golds on sixth day

TOKYO • Japanese judoka Aaron Wolf won the gold medal in the men's -100kg category yesterday, beating Cho Gu-ham of South Korea in the final.

Bronze medals went to Jorge Fonseca of Portugal and Niiaz Iliasov of the Russian Olympic Committee. In the women's -78kg final, Japan's Shori Hamada beat Frenchwoman Madeleine Malonga.

REUTERS

Bad 1st day for hosts as Straka takes lead

KAWAGOE • Unheralded Austrian Sepp Straka was the surprise leader after a weather-interrupted first round of the golf tournament yesterday as home favourite Hideki Matsuyama and British Open champion Collin Morikawa suffered frustrating starts and carded two-under 69s.

World No. 161 Straka carded an eight-under 63 at Kasumigaseki Country Club and leads by a stroke from Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

German official sorry for racist comments

TOKYO • Patrick Moster, the sporting director of the German cycling federation, has been told to return home from the Games after being caught making racist remarks during Wednesday's men's road time trial.

He made the comments as he tried to urge on one of Germany's cyclists, shouting "Get the camel drivers" in reference to Algeria's Azzedine Lagab and Eritrea's Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier. He apologised later blaming his remarks on "the heat of the moment".

REUTERS