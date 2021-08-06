Games Briefs: US women clinch bronze in football

US women clinch bronze in football

TOKYO • The United States women's football team won the bronze medal with Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd scoring two goals each in a 4-3 win over Australia in Kashima yesterday.

The Americans, the reigning World Cup champions, denied the Matildas their first Games medal in the sport. Sweden and Canada meet in the final today.

Palmer, 18, wins 1st men's park gold

TOKYO • Flying Australian teenager Keegan Palmer claimed the inaugural men's park skateboarding Olympic gold medal with two giant scores in the final yesterday.

The 18-year-old threw down the gauntlet with 94.04 points in his first run before improving his score to 95.83 in his third and final routine to finish clear of Brazilian silver medallist Pedro Barros' 86.14 and American Cory Juneau (84.13).

Batyrgaziev claims boxing gold for ROC

TOKYO • The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) claimed their first boxing gold at the Tokyo Games as Albert Batyrgaziev defeated American Duke Ragan in the men's featherweight final yesterday.

He won the bout with a split decision 3-2, as Ghana's Samuel Takyi and Cuba's Lazaro Alvarez shared the bronze.

