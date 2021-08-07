Games Briefs: US Olympic athletes to visit White House

US Olympic athletes to visit White House

WASHINGTON • United States President Joe Biden will host American Olympic athletes at the White House following the Tokyo Games, he said in a video released yesterday, thanking them for coming together to represent the country.

He hailed the 613-strong contingent - the second biggest US Olympic team - for "showing what we can do together as one America as one team".

REUTERS

Five Aussie hockey players punished

TOKYO • Australian hockey players who sought to drown their sorrows in beer after losing the Olympic final to Belgium also temporarily lost their freedom yesterday, for breaching Covid-19 rules by leaving the Olympic Village to buy alcohol.

Five members of the men's squad had been reprimanded and isolated in their rooms, Team Australia chief Ian Chesterman said, in a further blemish to the team's reputation days after the drunken antics of Australian rugby sevens players and footballers on their flight home.

REUTERS

Japanese wrestler Mukaida claims title

TOKYO • Two-time world champion Mayu Mukaida of Japan rallied to defeat two-time world bronze medallist Pang Qianyu of China 5-4 in the women's 53kg freestyle wrestling final yesterday.

Bolortuya Bat Ochir of Mongolia and Belarusian Vanesa Kaladzinskaya shared the bronze medal.

XINHUA

Karate golds for Italy, Serbia on day 2

TOKYO • Italian Luigi Busa claimed the karate men's kumite -75kg gold medal yesterday, beating Azerbaijan's Rafael Aghayev 1-0 in the final.

Ukrainian Stanislav Horuna and Karoly Gabor Harspataki of Hungary shared the bronze medal In the women's kumite -61kg final, Serbia's Jovana Prekovic beat China's Yin Xiaoyan.

XINHUA

China men paddlers claim 4th team gold

TOKYO • The Chinese trio of Ma Long, Xu Xin and Fan Zhendong won the gold medal in the men's team table tennis event yesterday, after beating Germany 3-0 in the final for China's fourth consecutive gold medal since the event was introduced at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Japan's Jun Mizutani, Koki Niwa and Tomokazu Harimoto took the bronze after beating South Korea's Lee Sang-su, Jeoung Young-sik and Jang Woo-jin 3-1.

REUTERS

Dutch women win fourth hockey title

TOKYO • The Netherlands bagged the women's hockey gold medal after beating Argentina 3-1 yesterday, with all four goals coming in the second quarter.

This is the fourth gold for the Dutch women's team after triumphs at Los Angeles 1984, Beijing 2008 and London 2012. Earlier, Britain overcame India 4-3 in the third-place play-off to win the bronze.

XINHUA