Games Briefs: Thai women shuttlers sweep fourth team gold

Thai women shuttlers sweep fourth team gold

Thailand's women badminton players completed a decade of dominance at the SEA Games when they beat Indonesia 3-1 to win the team gold at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex yesterday.

They also won the gold in 2011, 2015 and 2017. The event was dropped in 2013.

Today, Indonesia will defend their men's team title against Malaysia in a repeat of the 2017 final.

Injured Yu out, Lin in for table tennis team

Lin Ye will replace world No. 52 Yu Mengyu, who has not recovered from a back injury, the Singapore Table Tennis Association said yesterday.

Lin, 23, is ranked 63rd and will feature in the women's singles and doubles at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Centre. Singapore won five of seven table tennis golds at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Games. There are four events this year and play starts on Friday.

S'pore bag silver, bronze in women's 10m air rifle

Singapore shooters Ho Xiu Yi and Adele Tan finished second and third in the women's 10m air rifle event yesterday.

Ho totalled 248.2 in the final, 1.7 points behind gold medallist Vidya Rafika of Indonesia (249.9) while Tan had to settle for bronze with 227.3.

Tan was the top qualifier on 627, followed by Ho (625) and Vidya (624.1).

Champion Lim settles for second in daoshu/gunshu

Singapore wushu exponent Jowen Lim failed to defend his men's daoshu/gunshu title yesterday as he finished second in the event.

He scored 19.32 points at the World Trade Centre in Metro Manila, just behind Indonesian Edgar Xavier Marvelo (19.36).

Fellow Singaporean Yong Yi Xiang, who won the changquan title on Sunday, was seventh with 18.94.