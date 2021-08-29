Games Briefs: Tee sets PB in second cycling event

Tee sets PB in second cycling event

TOKYO • Cyclist Steve Tee continued his fine form in his debut Paralympics with another personal best (PB) in the men's B 1,000m time trial yesterday.

Tee, who has retinitis pigmentosa, and pilot Ang Kee Meng, clocked 1min 10.886sec at the Izu Velodrome, bettering their previous 1:14.121 achieved at the 2019 Para Asian Track Championships in Jakarta. They finished eighth out of 10 pairs overall.

This is the second PB Tee, 40, and Ang, 34, have set in Tokyo after improving on their time in the B 4,000m individual pursuit, in which they finished ninth of 14.

Mixed scores for S'pore equestrians

TOKYO • Singapore equestrians Laurentia Tan, Gemma Rose Foo and Maximillian Tan scored 200.792 points in the team test to music event at the Equestrian Park yesterday.

Laurentia and Foo finished the event with 75.857 and 63.965 respectively in the Grade I competition, while Maximillian scored 60.970 in the Grade II sport class.

The trio's final placing will be determined today after the completion of the team competition.

The team test to music competition was Foo and Maximillian's last event of the Tokyo Games, which was their third Paralympics outing.

Laurentia, a four-time Paralympic medallist, will compete in the individual freestyle - Grade I final tomorrow, which she qualified for after coming in fifth in last Friday's dressage individual - Grade I.