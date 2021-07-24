Games Briefs: South Korean archer fires record score

South Korean archer fires record score

TOKYO • South Korean archers took the top places in qualification yesterday, with one breaking an Olympic record that had stood for 25 years, as the country's women archers take aim at the longest gold-medal streak in the team event in Tokyo.

An San topped the field, with the 20-year-old shooting 680 points to beat the mark set at Atlanta 1996.

REUTERS

IOC amends Ukraine map after protest

TOKYO • The International Olympic Committee has corrected a map on the Tokyo Olympics website, after Ukraine protested about the inclusion of a border between Ukraine and its Crimean peninsula, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said yesterday.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 but most countries still deem the area to be part of Ukraine.

REUTERS

Indonesia eyes bid for 2036 Games

JAKARTA • Indonesia's national Olympic committee plans to launch a bid to host the Summer Games in 2036.

The nation of 270 million is trying to become only the fourth in Asia to be hosts after Japan, China and South Korea.

REUTERS