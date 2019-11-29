Games Briefs : Soh, on 119, is S'pore's most capped netballer

Soh, on 119, is S'pore's most capped netballer

Singapore captain Charmaine Soh became the most capped netballer in the Republic's history yesterday, on her 119th official outing in the nation's colours.

The previous record holder was Premila Hirubalan, who was on 118.

Soh led the team to their third win on the trot at the SEA Games with a 60-35 win over Thailand.

The Republic, the 2015 champions and 2017 runners-up, face their stiffest challenge against defending champions Malaysia today in Santa Rosa Sports Complex, Laguna.

Floorball team back on track with win over hosts

Singapore's men floorballers resumed their winning ways in the SEA Games yesterday by beating the Philippines 5-2 in their third round-robin match.

They had earlier beaten Malaysia 9-2 and drawn with Thailand 7-7.

The Republic's women also beat the hosts 8-1 at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, Manila, yesterday.

Both teams will play Indonesia today.

Boxers Pacquiao and Petecio to light cauldron

MANILA • Filipino boxing champions Manny Pacquiao and Nesthy Petecio will light the cauldron at tomorrow's SEA Games' opening ceremony.

Pacquiao is regarded as one of the greatest pugilists of all time, while Petecio won the women's featherweight title at last month's world championships.

XINHUA