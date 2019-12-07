Games briefs: Singapore assured of silver in e-sports

Singapore assured of silver in e-sports

Singapore's Thomas "Blysk" Kopankiewicz yesterday defeated Vietnamese Tran "MeomaikA" Hong Phuc 3-1 to reach the StarCraft II grand final.

He will go head-to-head for the e-sports gold medal with Filipino Caviar "EnDerr" Acampado on Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Separately, Singapore's Chew Khai Kiat won the bronze medal in Hearthstone.

Reyes bags bronze in likely swansong

MANILA • In what could likely be his last SEA Games appearance, Filipino pool legend Efren Reyes yielded to Father Time, bowing out in the one-cushion carom semi-final after a 100-14 loss to Vietnam's Dinh Nai Ngo yesterday.

The former world champion had to settle for his fifth Games bronze medal, the only trophy he has yet to win in a glittering career.

Widely hailed as the greatest pool player, the 65-year-old Reyes later told reporters that "back in my heyday, I would have beaten him".

ASIA NEWS NETWORK/THE PHILIPPINE INQUIRER

Philippines sweep all 6 obstacle course golds

MANILA • The Philippines yesterday polished off a clean sweep of the SEA Games obstacle course gold medals with victories in the men's and women's 5km category.

Mervin Guarte and Sandi Abahan jumped, swung and clambered their way to victory in the 20-obstacle race, which includes a balance beam, tilting ladder, monkey bar and a slip wall covered in water to complete a six-gold haul for the host nation.

The hosts' Sherwin Managil and Glorien Merisco also took both silvers at Filinvest City in what is the sport's Games debut.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE