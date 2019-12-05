Games Briefs: Silat tanding pair pick up two bronzes

Silat tanding pair pick up two bronzes

Singapore's women silat exponents picked up two joint-bronzes yesterday after falling in the semi-finals.

In the tanding (sparring) 50-55kg, Nurul Suhaila Saiful lost 5-0 to Vietnam's Tran Thi Them while Atiq Syazwani Roslan lost 4-1 to Indonesian Suci Wulandari in the 45-50kg.

New and Ng snag bowling doubles silver

National keglers New Hui Fen and Shayna Ng won silver in the women's doubles at the Coronado Lanes in Manila. Their combined six-game scores of 2,476 pinfalls were second to Indonesia pair Sharon Limansantoso and Tannya Roumimper's 2,552.

Malaysia's Sin Li Jane and Esther Cheah took bronze, 18 pins behind New and Ng, while Singapore's other pair of sisters Cherie and Daphne Tan were seventh (2,339).

In the men's doubles, the Republic's Basil Ng and Alex Chong finished sixth (2,419), while Cheah Ray Han and Jaris Goh were eighth (2,389).

Yeo takes bronze in tight bar final

Singapore gymnasts finished third and fourth in the nine-individual horizontal bar final yesterday. Sean Yeo earned bronze in the artistic gymnastics event with a 13.567 score, just ahead of teammate Lincoln Forest Liqht Man (13.167).

Vietnam's Dinh Phuong Thanh (13.767) and home favourite Carlos Yulo (13.667) took gold and silver respectively at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.