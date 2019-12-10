Games Briefs : Sailors fail to add to single-gold return

Sailors fail to add to single-gold return

Anthony Kiong, Colin Ng, Daniella Ng, Stanley Chan, Roy Ta and Xu Yuanzhen clinched silver for Singapore after losing 2-0 to the Philippines in the mixed keelboat match racing in FE28R final.

Overall, the national sailors won one gold and five silvers from eight events.

Silver and bronze for squash teams

After losing 3-0 to Malaysia, the Singapore trio of Au Yeong Wai Yhann, Yukino Tan, Sherilyn Yang and Sneha Sivakumar finished second out of five countries to secure silver in the women's team event.

The men's team of Aaron-Jon Liang, Chua Man Chin, Chua Man Tong and Samuel Kang placed third and won bronze after losing 2-1 to the Philippines yesterday.

The national squash players ended their campaign with two silvers and four bronzes.

Indoor hockey sides beaten in semi-finals

Both the national men's and women's indoor hockey team lost 4-0 and 5-1 respectively to Thailand in yesterday's semi-finals.

They matched their top-four finish from the last SEA Games in Malaysia.

Teo gets bronze, Teh sets national mark

Shooter Teo Shun Xie picked up a bronze in the women's individual 10m air pistol final with a score of 212.5, while team-mate Teh Xiu Hong placed fourth with 193.3.

Earlier in the day, Teh had set a new national record of 578, bettering Teo's previous mark of 577.