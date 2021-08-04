Games Briefs: Russian wrestler too strong for Armenian

Russian wrestler too strong for Armenian

CHIBA • The Russian Olympic Committee's Musa Evloev downed Armenian Artur Aleksanyan 5-1 for the heavyweight gold in men's Greco-Roman wrestling yesterday.

In the welterweight final, Hungary's Tamas Lorincz came from behind to defeat Kyrgyzstan's Akzhol Makhmudov 2-1.

REUTERS

Djuraev outlifts world record holder

TOKYO • Uzbekistan's Akbar Djuraev defeated Armenia's world record holder Simon Martirosyan to win gold in the men's 109kg weightlifting category yesterday.

The 21-year old lifted an Olympic record of 430kg, while Martirosyan (423kg) settled for silver.

REUTERS

Georgian athlete fails dope test

TOKYO • Georgian shot putter Benik Abramyan has been provisionally suspended and missed yesterday's competition after failing a doping test for steroids, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said.

The 36-year-old tested positive during an out-of-competition test conducted last Saturday in Tokyo.

REUTERS

IOC wants report on cyclists' Mao badges

TOKYO • The International Olympic Committee yesterday asked the Chinese team for a report on why two of their medallists appeared on the podium on Monday wearing badges featuring their former leader Mao Zedong.

Gold medal cyclists Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi could be in breach of Olympic rules on the display of political paraphernalia.

REUTERS