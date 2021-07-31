Games Briefs: Rower Poh finishes 28th out of 32

Rower Poh finishes 28th out of 32

Singapore rower Joan Poh was fourth in 8min 21.23sec in yesterday's women's single sculls E Finals. She finished 28th out of 32 overall in her Olympic debut.

She is the second rower to represent Singapore at the Games after Saiyidah Aisyah in Rio 2016.

Sailing pair lying 13th in 49er FX

Singapore 49er FX sailors Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low are ranked 13th out of 21 pairs after nine races. Races 10 to 12 will take place today.

Meanwhile, Laser sailor Ryan Lo completed his event with 158 net points, finishing 21st of 35 overall after 10 races.

Australian Matt Wearn has won the gold ahead of tomorrow's medal race with 49 net points.

Ma is first man to win 2 singles titles

TOKYO • China's table tennis king Ma Long yesterday became the first player in Olympic history to win the men's singles gold for a second time.

The captain of the Chinese team defeated his compatriot Fan Zhendong 4-2 in the final.

Ma has four Games golds overall, having also claimed team titles in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

T&T athletes out after positive tests

TOKYO • Two Trinidad and Tobago athletes have been ruled out of the Olympics after testing positive for the coronavirus in the Games Village, officials said yesterday.

Long jumper Andwuelle Wright and 400m hurdler Sparkle Ann McKnight were put in quarantine, along with coach Wendell Williams. Organisers yesterday announced 27 Games-related Covid-19 cases, the highest daily number so far.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Japan grab men's team epee gold

TOKYO • Eighth-ranked Japan secured the gold in the men's team epee final with a 45-36 victory over the Russian Olympic Committee yesterday.

The hosts not only secured their first gold in fencing, but also just their third Olympic medal in the sport.

South Korea beat China 45-42 for the bronze.

REUTERS