Games Briefs: Quartet get silver in mixed-team triathlon

Quartet get silver in mixed-team triathlon

Singapore clinched a silver medal in the triathlon mixed-team relay yesterday.

Herlene Natasha Yu, Luke Chua, Emma Middleditch and Bryce Chong finished the 300m swim, 13km bike and 2.5km run race in 1hr 37min 58sec, behind hosts Philippines (1:33:47) but ahead of Indonesia (1:38:57) at the Subic Bay Boardwalk in Zambales yesterday.

Trio pip Thais to lawn bowl triples bronze

Singapore earned a bronze medal after winning their third-place play-off in the lawn bowls triples against Thailand in Clark Global City yesterday.

Leong Khim Hoong, Matthew Ngui and Melvin Tan won 23-14. Malaysia took gold ahead of the Philippines.

Bronze for squash duo after semi-final loss

Squash players Chua Man Chin and Au Yeong Wai Yhann have added a pair of bronzes to Singapore's tally.

Both lost their semi-final by three straight sets in the men and women's singles - to Malaysians Muhammad Addeen Bahtiar and Rachel Arnold respectively at the Manila Polo Club.

Irwan blazes his way to third in air rifle final

Singapore shooter Mohamad Irwan Abdul Rahman shot his way to bronze in the 10m air rifle final at the Marine Corps Training Centre in Manila.

His score of 225.9 yesterday was enough to earn a third-place finish out of eight shooters behind Thailand's Napis Tortungpanich (250.6) and Indonesian Fathur Gustafian (248.4).

Olympic medallist lifts home crowd

MANILA • The 2016 Olympic 53kg weightlifting silver medallist Hidilyn Diaz claimed her first SEA Games gold yesterday in the women's 55kg to the delight of the Philippine home crowd.

The 28-year-old was in a class of her own at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila. Her 211kg total (91kg snatch, 120kg clean and jerk) was well clear of runner-up Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Thuy (197kg) and Indonesian Juliana Klarisa (175kg).

XINHUA