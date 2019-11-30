Games briefs: Most sports open to the public for free

Most sports open to the public for free

MANILA • Organisers of the SEA Games yesterday announced that most of the 56 sports events - excluding basketball, football and volleyball - and the closing ceremony will be open to the public for free.

Organising committee chairman Alan Peter Cayetano said the decision came in the wake of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's instructions to enable all Filipinos to watch the live games.

XINHUA

Duterte repeats call for probe into preparations

CLARK • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has again called for a probe into the preparations for the SEA Games, which start officially today, after a messy build-up marked by many complaints over the food, logistics and accommodation.

Revealing that "there was a lot of money poured into this activity", he claimed it should have meant things would run smoothly but "something went wrong".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE