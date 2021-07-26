Games Briefs: Lo is 18th, Ng 20th after first day

Lo is 18th, Ng 20th after first day

TOKYO • Laser sailor Ryan Lo and windsurfer Amanda Ng got their campaign under way yesterday in day 1 of the sailing competition.

Lo, in his Olympics debut, finished 18th out of 35, in the Men's One Person Dinghy Race 1. Races 2 to 4 will be held today.

Ng is ranked 20th out of 27, after three races yesterday. Races 4 to 6 will be held today.

Rower Poh in today's single sculls final - E

TOKYO • Singapore rower Joan Poh finished the women's single sculls semi-final E/F in 8min 47.77sec to finish third out of four rowers.

She will next compete in the final - E, which has been rescheduled from today owing to bad weather.

Shooters register Games marks

TOKYO • Russian shooter Vitalina Batsarashkina won the women's 10m pistol event at yesterday, setting an Olympic record of 240.3 at the Asaka Shooting Range.

American William Shaner won the men's 10m rifle event with an Olympic record of 251.6.

REUTERS

Biles fails to make the final of bars

TOKYO • Simone Biles' shot at a record five gold medals at suffered a blow yesterday when the American gymnast failed to qualify for the final on the asymmetric bars.

Already regarded as one of the sport's all-time greats, Biles was targeting a record haul, including the mark of five gold medals at a single Olympics by a woman gymnast.

That target became much harder to hit, however, when she was bumped from the eighth and last spot in the bars final by Germany's Elisabeth Seitz.

REUTERS

Japanese siblings win on same day

TOKYO • Japan's brother-and-sister judokas Hifumi and Uta Abe won gold medals within an hour of each other yesterday.

Uta was first to strike gold in the women's under-52kg category, beating France's Amandine Buchard before her brother beat Georgia's Vazha Margvelashvili in the under-66kg gold medal fight. They are the first siblings to win golds on the same day in an individual sport.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Zolotic is America's first TKD champ

TOKYO • Uzbekistan's Ulugbek Rashitov yesterday defeated Britain's Bradly Sinden to win the men's taekwondo 68kg category gold medal.

Teenager Anastasija Zolotic beat Russian Tatiana Minina to win the women's 57kg category. The 18-year-old became the first American to earn a gold medal in taekwondo.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

China pair strike gold in weightlifting

TOKYO • Chinese weightlifter Chen Lijun rallied in the clean and jerk, lifting 187kg and 332kg overall - a Games record - to claim the men's 67kg gold medal yesterday.

Li Fabin won China's second gold earlier in the men's 61kg category, setting Olympic records of 172kg in the clean and jerk, and 313kg in total.

XINHUA