Games Briefs: Lo is 14th, Ng 24th after second day

Lo is 14th, Ng 24th after second day

Sailor Ryan Lo came in 15th and sixth in Races 2 and 3 of the men's Laser yesterday, to stand 14th overall.

Windsurfer Amanda Ng, meanwhile, is ranked 24th after yesterday's three races.

Lo will compete in Races 4 to 6 today, while Ng will take part in Races 7 to 9 tomorrow in Enoshima.

Korean network chief sorry over images

SEOUL • The head of MBC, a South Korean public TV network which sparked a furore for using offensive images and captions during the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony issued a public apology yesterday, saying its "inconsiderate" broadcast violated the Olympic spirit.

Chief executive Park Sung-jae sent an apology to both the Ukraine and Romania embassies, and vowed to improve ethical standards and reform broadcasting regulations.

REUTERS

Campillo is virus-hit Rahm's replacement

MADRID • The Spanish Olympic Committee yesterday named Jorge Campillo as the last-minute substitute for world No. 1 Jon Rahm to represent Spain in the golf tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

US Open champion Rahm was forced to withdraw after a positive Covid-19 test on Sunday.

XINHUA

US scoop up skeet shooting titles

TOKYO • Vincent Hancock became an Olympic champion for the third time as he and Amber English helped the United States sweep the skeet gold medals yesterday.

Hancock, 32, winner at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games, set an Olympic record of 59 after a dominant display of marksmanship at the Asaka Shooting Range, while English, 31, also set a Games mark of 56.

REUTERS

Slovenian rules canoe slalom course

TOKYO • Benjamin Savsek won Slovenia's first gold medal in the men's canoe slalom yesterday after barrelling down the white-water course in Tokyo almost four seconds ahead of his nearest rival.

Silver medallist Lukas Rohan of the Czech Republic took the silver with Germany's Sideris Tasiadis, who finished runner-up in 2012, getting the bronze.

REUTERS