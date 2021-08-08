Games Briefs: Korda wraps up golf sweep for US

Korda wraps up golf sweep for US

TOKYO • World No. 1 Nelly Korda yesterday held her nerve during a delay for a lightning storm to win the Olympic gold in women's golf, making it an American clean sweep at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The 23-year-old, who won her first Major at the Women's PGA Championship in June, carded a final-round two-under 69 to finish at 17-under 267, winning by one stroke. Japan's Mone Inami pipped Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who was second at Rio 2016, to the silver after a play-off.

Korda's compatriot, Xander Schauffele, won the men's gold.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Israeli wins rhythmic gold in huge upset

TOKYO • Israel's Linoy Ashram claimed a shock victory in the Olympic rhythmic gymnastics' individual all-around final yesterday, edging out three-time world champion Dina Averina to end over two decades of Russian dominance.

Ashram clung on despite a mistake in her closing ribbon routine to win with 107.800 points overall - just 0.150 ahead of Averina - to become just the third Israeli gold medallist and their second of the Tokyo Games, following Artem Dolgopyat's victory in the men's floor.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US beat the odds in women's water polo

TOKYO • The United States women's water polo team won their third consecutive gold medal yesterday, overcoming a string of setbacks, including injuries, on the road to Tokyo to extend their dominance in the sport.

The team, who have finished on the podium at every Games since women's water polo was added to the programme in 2000, crushed Spain 14-5 in the final.

REUTERS

Cao completes special diving treble

TOKYO • Chinese diver Cao Yuan claimed his first gold medal in the men's 10m platform yesterday, becoming the first athlete to win Olympic golds in three different events.

After the six-round final, China witnessed a one-two finish, with Cao finishing first in 582.35 points, followed by teammate Yang Jian on 580.40 points. Britain's Tom Daley, who won the men's synchronised 10m platform last week with Matty Lee, bagged the bronze with 548.25 points.

XINHUA