Games Briefs: Horse euthanised due to lameness

Horse euthanised due to lameness

TOKYO • A horse competing with Swiss rider Robin Godel at the Tokyo Olympics was put down yesterday, after appearing lame at a fence in the middle of the cross-country course the day before the medals ceremony for the equestrian event.

The International Federation for Equestrian Sports said the 14-year-old gelding named Jet Set suffered "an irreparable ligament rupture" and had to be euthanised.

Godel, 23, was competing at his first Olympic Games and he paid tribute to his deceased horse as having "passed while doing what he loved most".

REUTERS

China's Shi wins 3m diving for 2nd title

TOKYO • China's Shi Tingmao claimed her second gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics with victory in the women's 3m springboard diving competition yesterday, becoming the second woman to retain both individual and synchronised titles at the Games.

Her victory - China's ninth straight in the event - enabled her to match compatriot Guo Jingjing's back-to-back 3m springboard golds at the Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 Olympics.

Compatriot Wang Han was second, with Krysta Palmer of the United States third.

REUTERS

Laser sailors Wearn, Rindom secure gold

TOKYO • Australia's Matt Wearn cruised to an easy victory in the men's Laser class yesterday, making the most of the big lead he built up in the opening races to take the gold.

Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark won the gold medal in the women's Laser Radial class at the Enoshima Yachting Harbour.

REUTERS

French get revenge in team foil final

TOKYO • France yesterday won the men's team foil competition, after beating the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 45-28, to earn a record eighth Olympic gold in the event.

The French were silver medallists in Rio 2016 after losing to the same opponents but in this rematch, they managed to come away with the victory, with Erwann le Pechoux scoring the final point.

REUTERS