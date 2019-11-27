Games Briefs: Floorballers cruise in openers

Floorballers cruise in openers

Singapore's floorball players started the defence of their titles with wins over Malaysia in the preliminary round yesterday. The women won 8-2 while the men triumphed 9-2. Both teams next face Thailand today.

Floorball made its SEA Games debut in 2015 in Singapore, where the hosts won the men's and women's titles. The sport is making a return after being excluded from the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur.

Polo girls thumped 19-5 by Thais

The Singapore women's water polo team endured a tough start to their campaign after a 19-5 loss to champions Thailand at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre yesterday.

Koh Ting Ting, Koh Xiaoli, Abielle Yeo, Nadyn Kei Thinagaran and Ong Cheng Jin scored the goals for Singapore, who were silver medallists in Kuala Lumpur 2017. Singapore next play the Philippines today.

This is only the fourth time women's water polo has featured at the biennial Games. Singapore won the first in Palembang in 2011 before finishing behind Thailand on home soil in 2015 and again two years later.