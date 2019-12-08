Games Briefs: Divers earn two more medals on final day

Divers earn two more medals on final day

In the women's synchronised 3m springboard final, Ashlee Tan and Fong Kay Yian scored 228.06 points to finish second on the final day of competition.

Malaysia's Ng Yan Yee and Sabri Nur Dhabitah (270.60) won the gold, while Thais Booranapol Surincha and Yanmongkon Ramanya (208.14) claimed the bronze.

In the men's competition, Mark Lee finish third on 325.50 points. The gold went to Malaysia's Ooi Tze Liang (454.60) and the silver to another Malaysian, Puteh Muhammad (402.50).

Mark and older twin Timothy had taken bronze on Friday in the men's synchronised 3m springboard.

Tan gets 9-ball bronze after losing semi

Singapore's Jessica Tan claimed the women's 9-ball pool joint-bronze, after falling 7-1 to the Philippines' Chezka Centeno in the semi-finals yesterday.

Centeno will meet compatriot Amit Rubilen in today's final after the latter beat Thailand's Kongkaket Vutthiphan 7-2.

Loh enters semis, others defeated

Loh Kean Yew was the only Singaporean to secure an individual badminton medal, after beating Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-18, 22-20 in the men's singles quarter-finals yesterday.

The other local shuttlers lost their women's singles, men's doubles and women's doubles matches.