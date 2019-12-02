Games Briefs: Disappointing silver and bronze in water polo

Disappointing silver and bronze in water polo

Singapore's water polo teams ended their campaigns with wins yesterday but not the medals they had hoped for.

The women beat the Philippines 13-6 to claim the silver behind Thailand in the three-team round-robin group. The Republic's men's team, champions from 1965, beat their Thai counterparts 14-7 at the New Clark City Aquatics Centre but ended third behind gold medallists Indonesia and runners-up the Philippines.

Badminton teams assured of bronze

Singapore is guaranteed at least a bronze medal in both the men and women's team events of the badminton competition after quarter-final wins yesterday against Myanmar (3-0) and the Philippines (3-2) respectively.

The men will face Malaysia in today's semi-final at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Manila, while the women take on Indonesia.