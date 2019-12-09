Games briefs: Defending champs lose to Thais in golf

Defending champs lose to Thais in golf

Gold medallists in 2017, Singapore men's golf team were beaten 2-1 by Thailand at the Luisita Golf & Country Club yesterday.

With Nicklaus Chiam losing the first matchplay game to Tanapat Pichaikool (3 and 2), it was James Leow, the newly crowned individual champion, who levelled the score after notching a 5 and 4 win over Vanchai Luangnitikul.

The decider between 17-year-old Hiroshi Tai and Nopparat Panichphol was a tense affair but the Thai eventually prevailed 2 and 1 to clinch victory for his team.

Rugby men end fourth while women are fifth

The Singapore men's rugby sevens team lost their bronze-medal match against Thailand 12-5 at the Clark Parade Grounds.

The Republic's women, meanwhile, thrashed Laos 43-0 in the fifth-place game.

Both teams won silver medals at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Games.

Bronze for teen wakeskater Alysha

Nur Alysha Rizwan, 13, was up against some athletes more than three times her age but the Singaporean was not cowed as she claimed the bronze medal in the women's wakeskate final yesterday at the Deca Clark Waterpark.

She had progressed to the finals as the top qualifier but her 39.33 effort placed her finished behind 29-year-old gold medal Susan Larsson of Philippines (61.00) and Thip Penpayap, 31, of Thailand (50.00).

The oldest competitor in the field of six was Thailand's Thanutkhan Soonthonwong, 41, who finished sixth (10.00).

Silver & bronze caps best haul for fencers

The men's epee team of Samson Lee, Simon Lee and Tan Weixuan had to settle for a silver after losing 45-37 in yesterday's final to Vietnam. Their compatriots Jolie Lee, Ann Lee and Jessica Ong picked up a joint-bronze in the women's team sabre event.

Singapore have finished as the top fencing team with four gold, three silver and six bronze medals. It is the country's best haul at the Games.

Shanti third again, this time in 100m final

Sprinter Shanti Pereira finished third in the women's 100m final yesterday in a season-best 11.66sec behind Vietnam's Le Tu Chinh (11.54) and home favourite Kristina Knott (11.55). Shanti had also clinched a bronze in the 200m final on Saturday.

In the men's final at the New Clark Athletic Stadium, Malaysian Haikal Hanafi won in 10.35sec ahead of Thai duo Sowan Ruttanapon (10.49) and Bandit Chuangchai (10.52). Home favourite Eric Cray, the 2015 champion and 2017 runner-up, was disqualified in the heats.

Keelboat sailors 2nd, eyeing another medal

Singapore's sailing team of Anthony Kiong, Colin Ng, Xu Yuanzhen, Roy Tay, Stanley Chan and Daniella Ng came in second in the mixed keelboat fleet racing event after getting 13 points from eight races.

The gold went to hosts Philippines. The sailing competition ends today with Singapore in contention in the mixed keelboat match racing in FE28R.