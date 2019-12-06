Games Briefs: Cyclist Luo second in road time trial

Cyclist Luo second in road time trial

Singapore cyclist Luo Yiwei won silver in the women's 23km road time trial in Tagaytay yesterday. She clocked 44min 48.518sec, narrowly behind Filipina Jermyn Prado (44:44.742).

Fellow Singaporean Goh Choon Huat (1hr 14.593sec) was third in the men's category (35km) won by Indonesian Aiman Cahyadi (58:37.003).

Silver in duathlon mixed-team relay

The quartet of Emma Middleditch, Ahmad Arif Ibrahim, Herlene Natasha Yu and Nicholas Rachmadi claimed a silver medal for Singapore in the duathlon mixed-team relay yesterday.

They finished in 1hr 30min 16sec, behind Thailand (1:28:48) at Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

Double bronze for pentathletes

Marcus Ong won Singapore's first medal in beach biathle, a debut SEA Games sport alongside triathle. He had a bronze in the run-shoot event in 13min 34.28sec at Subic Bay Boardwalk, behind Indonesia's Muhammad Taufik (13:02:24) and Philippines' Samuel German (13:27:29).

In the women's race, compatriot Shermaine Tung (16:29:22) was also third, behind Dea Salsabila Putri of Indonesia (15:23.59) and Thailand's Natpapat Sangngio (16:17.69).

Yapp, Toh fail in 9-ball doubles title defence

Aloysius Yapp and Toh Lian Han failed to retain their nine-ball pool doubles title yesterday, falling 9-4 to Moe Aung Thu and Kyaw Phone Myint in the final.

In the men's snooker doubles semi-finals, Singapore's Kingsley Ang and Lim Chun Kiat fell 3-1 to Malaysians Keen Hoo Moh and Kok Leong Lim and settled for a joint-bronze.

At Kuala Lumpur 2017, the Republic won three golds and a bronze in cuesports.

Bronze for judoka Ang after win over Laotian

Singapore judoka Ace Ang captured the men's Under-73kg bronze medal after defeating Nouvene Uen Xaisengxeun of Laos by ippon yesterday.

The gold medal went to Indonesia's Apriyadi Iksan, who beat Vietnam's Nguyen Tan Cong by ippon in the final.