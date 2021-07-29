Games Briefs: Chinese weightlifter betters world record

Chinese weightlifter betters world record

TOKYO • China's Shi Zhiyong broke his own world record in the men's 73kg weightlifting event at the Olympics yesterday to win a gold medal for the second Games in a row.

The 27-year-old lifted a combined 364kg to better his own world record of 363kg he set at the 2019 world championships.

Shi also broke the Olympic marks for snatch (166kg), and clean and jerk (198kg).

REUTERS

China reclaims men's synchronised title

TOKYO • China yesterday earned their third diving gold medal when Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi triumphed in the men's 3m synchronised, reclaiming the title they lost to Britain five years ago.

The Chinese duo finished on 467.82 points, 23.46 points ahead of Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon of the United States in second. Germany's Patrick Hausding and Lars Rudiger won bronze (404.73).

REUTERS

S. Korea men's sabre team defend title

TOKYO • South Korea yesterday retained their men's sabre team crown after the trio of Kim Jung-hwan, world No. 1 Oh Sang-uk, Gu Bon-gil and Kim Jun-ho dominated Italy 45-26, becoming the first team to win back-to-back gold in the event since France from 2004-08.

Hungary won the bronze after beating Germany 45-40.

XINHUA