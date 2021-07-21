Games Briefs : Biles ready to push her limits in Tokyo

Biles ready to push her limits in Tokyo

TOKYO • Simone Biles has said the gymnast she most wants to beat in Tokyo is herself and that she is excited about trying things in the sport that were once "unimaginable".

The 24-year-old American won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Games and remains the woman to beat, even though she told NBC TV she had already "pushed my limits".

Kara Eaker, an alternate on the American team, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday but the four alternates have been rooming with each other, separate from the six-woman competitive team.

REUTERS

Police find missing Uganda weightlifter

TOKYO • A Ugandan weightlifter has been found four days after he disappeared from an Olympic training camp in Japan and leaving a note saying he wanted to find work, local police said yesterday.

The disappearance of Julius Ssekitoleko came at a time of high public concern over coronavirus risks, as thousands of foreigners arrive for the Games. An Osaka police official said he was "found in Mie prefecture with no injuries and no involvement in any crime" but remains under questioning over his motive.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Poland swim head sorry for admin snafu

TOKYO • The president of Poland's swimming federation (PZP) has apologised after six athletes were sent home from the Tokyo Games due to an administrative error.

Poland had sent 23 swimmers to Japan but the PZP was forced to cut the squad down to 17 based on Fina's qualifying rules.

PZP president Pawel Slominski apologised and said he fully understood the anger of the swimmers who returned home over the weekend, but several of them have since signed an open letter seeking the resignation of the body's entire board.

REUTERS