Games Briefs : Australia's Kermond booted for drug use

Australia's Kermond booted for drug use

TOKYO • Jamie Kermond, 36, was booted off Australia's Tokyo Olympics team yesterday after the showjumper tested positive for cocaine.

He said his positive "A" sample result was likely from a "single recreational use of the drug" during a social event and had no connection with horse riding.

Kermond claimed he would "accept full responsibility" but Australian Olympic Team chef de mission Ian Chesterman said he had brought the sport into disrepute.

REUTERS

Online data leak amid refund process

TOKYO • Usernames and passwords of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics ticket-buyers and volunteers have leaked online, Kyodo News reported yesterday.

Data linked to a volunteer portal for the Summer Games was also leaked online. Games organisers have launched an investigation into the matter, amid an ongoing refunding process as fans have largely been banned from attending events.

REUTERS

Shock defeats fire team up: Durant

TOKYO • Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant yesterday said two shock defeats for the United States leading into the Tokyo Olympics was the "punch in the mouth" they needed to fire them up as they search for a fourth consecutive men's basketball gold medal.

They remain the strong favourites despite friendly losses to Nigeria and Australia earlier this month.

The team were given a boost after Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine was given the all-clear to travel to Tokyo after a Covid-19 scare. He will be joined by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Milwaukee Bucks pair Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, whose involvement in the National Basketball Association Finals ended yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE•