Games Briefs

Women's floorball team clinch second victory

The Singapore women's floorball team bagged their second straight victory, 4-1 over Thailand, at the University of Philippines College of Human Kinetics Gymnasium in Manila yesterday.

The Republic's men, who are also defending champions, drew 7-7 with Thailand.

Both teams will face the Philippines today.

Water polo men on track to win 28th gold medal

The Singapore men's water polo team began their bid for a 28th consecutive gold medal with a 17-5 win over Malaysia at the New Clark City Aquatics Centre in Capas yesterday. They will play Indonesia today.

Earlier, the Republic's women defeated the Philippines 18-9 to bounce back from Tuesday's opening loss to Thailand, whom they will meet again tomorrow.