#GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Winners and losers in the EPL's mid-season window; Djokovic rises again Down Under

Liverpool's Joe Gomez in action.
Liverpool's Joe Gomez in action.PHOTO: REUTERS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after beating Austria's Dominic Thiem in their men's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 3, 2020.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after beating Austria's Dominic Thiem in their men's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 3, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Money FM's Bernard Lim (right) is this week joined by ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz (left) on this episode of #GameOfTwoHalves.
Money FM's Bernard Lim (right) is this week joined by ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz (left) on this episode of #GameOfTwoHalves.
Published
31 min ago

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: #GameOfTwoHalves Ep 69: Winners and losers in the EPL's mid-season window; Djokovic rises again Down Under

15:05 mins

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Topics: 

