GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Will the Tokyo Olympics be derailed by the coronavirus?

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 73: Will the Tokyo Olympics be derailed by the coronavirus?

11:27 mins

Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Bernard Lim calls up ST sports correspondents David Lee and Sazali Abdul Aziz.

They discuss the doubts that have swirled around the staging of the July 24-Aug 9 Tokyo Olympics because of the coronavirus situation. Will the Games go on, or could an unprecedented cancellation during peacetime be on the cards? And amidst all the uncertainty, would a postponement be a viable solution?

Meanwhile in Singapore, the 2020 season of the Singapore Premier League officially kicked off last Saturday (March 29). Lee and Sazali share their thoughts on the opening round of action, pick out their highlights and gaze into their crystal ball to name some possible stars and title contenders, in the season ahead.

Produced by: Bernard Lim & ST Sports Desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

