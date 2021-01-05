GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: What to look forward to in sport in 2021

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 115: What to look forward to in sport in 2021

16:34 mins

Synopsis: Every Tuesday, The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points.

ST Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz hosts ST’s sports editor Lee Yulin and assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath, as they share what they hope for from both local and international sports and athletes in the new year.

Sazali, Yulin and Rohit also give their takes on the biggest changes Covid-19 has made on the Singapore sporting landscape.

They discuss the following:

1. Why seeing Federer at Wimbledon is top of Rohit’s wish list (1:16)

2. Wanted: More admiration for, and fewer shackles on local athletes (3:35)

3. Excitement or apprehension ahead of the Tokyo Olympics? (8:29)

4. The biggest impact of Covid on Singapore sport (10:35)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Muhammad Firmann

Edited by: Muhammad Firmann

