GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Tokyo Olympics postponed till 2021, local sports virtually grounded

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 77: Tokyo Olympics postponed till 2021, local sports virtually grounded
10:50 min
Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.
In this special edition, The Straits Times' sports editor Lee Yulin hosts sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and sports journalist Nicole Chia.
They discuss the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics as well as the impact of the Ministry of Health's stringent new measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in local sport.
Produced by: ST Sports desk
Edited by: Adam Azlee
Follow #GameOfTwoHalves podcasts and rate us on:
Spotify: https://str.sg/ovjR
Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/o8MK
Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS
Playlist: https://str.sg/Ji3k
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T