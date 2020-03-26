GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Tokyo Olympics postponed till 2021, local sports virtually grounded

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 77: Tokyo Olympics postponed till 2021, local sports virtually grounded

10:50 min

Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

In this special edition, The Straits Times' sports editor Lee Yulin hosts sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and sports journalist Nicole Chia.

They discuss the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics as well as the impact of the Ministry of Health's stringent new measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in local sport.

Produced by: ST Sports desk

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Follow #GameOfTwoHalves podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: https://str.sg/ovjR

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/o8MK

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS

Playlist: https://str.sg/Ji3k

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T