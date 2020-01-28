#GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: The 'Kobe Effect' on basketballer Delvin Goh; Horror 32-0 result in schools football

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the court for the second to last game of his NBA career after the game between the Rockets and the Lakers at the Toyota Center. The Rockets defeat the Lakers 130-110.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the court for the second to last game of his NBA career after the game between the Rockets and the Lakers at the Toyota Center. The Rockets defeat the Lakers 130-110.PHOTO: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Published
Jan 28, 2020, 6:00 pm SGT

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: #GameOfTwoHalves Ep 68: The 'Kobe Effect' on basketballer Delvin Goh; Horror 32-0 result in schools football

15:18 mins

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Follow #GameOfTwoHalves podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/o8MK

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS

Playlist: https://str.sg/Ji3k

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra:

https://str.sg/Jw5T

Podcasts on the rise in Singapore: https://youtu.be/aGJ4cbch6eQ

Topics: 

Branded Content