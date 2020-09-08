GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: The big EPL kickoff: Are Chelsea contenders or pretenders?

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 99: The big EPL kickoff: Are Chelsea contenders or pretenders?

14:20 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Howie Lim calls up ST assistant sports editor Jonathan Wong and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz to discuss the following topics:

1. The English Premier League kicks off this weekend, and all eyes are on big-spending Chelsea - is their summer shopping spree enough to turn them into genuine title contenders, or will it backfire on Frank Lampard? And which manager will get the sack first this season?

2. There were some surprises over the weekend in Formula One - Lewis Hamilton finished seventh at the Italian Grand Prix after starting on pole - and the US Open - with huge favourite Novak Djokovic being disqualified after a bizarre incident with a line judge. Our podcasters weigh in on the unexpected turn of events.

Produced by: ST Sports Desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

